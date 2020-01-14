Over a fifth of Dundee parking tickets unpaid – leaving council £1.8 million out of pocket

Dundee City Council has lost out on as much as 40% of its income from parking fines it has failed to collect in the last three and a half years – with 22% of all fines going unpaid.

Data obtained by the Tele shows the authority is handing out an average of 29,000 parking tickets every year to those breaking the rules in on-street, off-street and multi-storey parking facilities. However, over 6,200 are typically going unpaid annually.

Rule-breakers are handed parking charge notices (PCNs) of £30, which double in value to £60 if not paid within two weeks.

As a result, while 22% of all tickets have gone unpaid, the council has lost out on around 39% of its potential parking income had those overdue fines been chased up successfully.

And while £2.8 million of parking fines have been paid since April 2016, the unpaid fines tally up to approximately £1.8 million.

Analysis of official council data carried out by the Tele shows that Perth Road is the street careless motorists are most likely to get ticketed on, with over 4,100 fines handed out in the last three and a half years at a rate of three every day.

Elsewhere, over 3,000 tickets have been handed out apiece in South Tay Street and on Union Street, while Brook Street is the most-ticketed street in Broughty Ferry with over 2,900 fines dispensed.

By far and away the most likely place for motorists to be ticketed across the whole of the city was the off-street car park at Yeaman Shore on the Waterfront.

Over 5,600 tickets have been issued since April 2016, at a rate of four a day.

Explore the data

Dundee City Council says it always pursues those who do not pay parking fines – but declined to answer questions on why it allowed so much income to go uncollected.

A spokesman said: “Consistently around 75% of the drivers fined for parking unlawfully pay within the stipulated time limits.

“In the cases of those who don’t, the council pursues all legal means open to it to recover money due from unpaid fines.

“Parking restrictions are in place to help ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.”

The local authority has also published details of the types of fines drivers were being given.

Between April 2019 and the end of the year around 23% of all fines were given to drivers for parking on a restricted street during prescribed hours. Around 60% of those fines have already been paid.

Around 17% of drivers were fined for not displaying a ticket, and another 10% outstayed the time they had paid for.

Meanwhile, seven motorists have been caught parking their car in an electric vehicle space without using the charger – meaning other eco-friendly motorists are unable to charge their cars.

Off-street, the majority of drivers were punished for not displaying a ticket. Around 40% of tickets issued for this offence since April are as yet unpaid.

Around 11% of tickets are written off, waived or cancelled. This can be for a number of reasons, such as a gesture of goodwill, or following an appeal.