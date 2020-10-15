Over £700,000 raised for initiative set up to help with Covid-19 comeback for Dundee cultural organisations

The £1 million Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund is over two thirds of the way to achieving its target.

The initiative, established to help support the city’s leading independent cultural organisations in their economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, is led by the city’s V&A museum and supported by The Northwood Charitable Trust, the Thomson family’s private charitable organisation.

© Supplied

Since the fund was launched on August 20, the campaign has raised £355,000 in donations, bringing the total to £710,000 with match funding from The Trust.

Contributions have been made by the Leng Charitable Trust, Mathew Trust, RJ Larg Family Trust, the Lethendy Charitable Trust, Tay Charitable Trust, MHA Henderson Loggie, Young family, and Morris and Joyce Leslie.

An additional £200,000 has already been received by private donors including Tim Allan and Alasdair Locke.

The fundraising campaign will benefit Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee Heritage Trust – operator of Discovery Point and Verdant Works – Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee Science Centre, and V&A Dundee.

© DC Thomson

Shona Robison MSP for Dundee City East said: “I welcome and applaud V&A Dundee for establishing the Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund.

“This fund will be a significant contribution towards Dundee’s economic and cultural recovery from Covid-19, and V&A Dundee has shown strong leadership and initiative by championing this cause.

“To have already reached over £700,000 is a fantastic achievement, and I commend all who have supported and donated to this campaign so far.”

Christopher Thomson, trustee of The Northwood Charitable Trust, said: “So far, the response to this campaign has been outstanding.

“We’re very proud to see people and organisations throughout Dundee coming together in this way to help secure and support our cultural organisations and community.

“We hope that our contribution to the cultural recovery in Dundee helps to safeguard our world-class venues but also, importantly, ensures that their wider economic impact and learning and community programmes continue to benefit everyone in the city and beyond.”

All contributions to the Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund are very welcome. For more information contact barry.ferguson@vandadundee.org