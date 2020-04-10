Over 3,000 healthcare workers given additional training amid coronavirus crisis

Over 3,000 healthcare works have been given additional training to help support the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis.

A Tayside Covid-19 Training and Education group was set up to organise and deliver training for both clinical and non-clinical staff, as well as students.

The group make sure that staff are up-to-date with relevant training which is needed to deal with the increased activity.

Face-to-face training was offered to staff that may be redeployed into other areas, as well as new staff and nursing students taking on healthcare support worker roles.

Claire Pearce, Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said it was vital that relevant training was provided to those taking on new roles.

She said: “We have been delighted with the response from our staff in relation to further training.

“The coronavirus outbreak is an unprecedented event, with many healthcare workers having to be redeployed elsewhere.

“This means it is vital that the relevant training is completed to ensure that our patients are receiving the very best level of care.

“The Tayside Covid-19 Training and Education group will continue to provide these courses for the time being.

“We know that there are going to be tough times ahead, but patients can be safe in the knowledge that they are being cared for by fully trained staff.”

The training sessions cover a range of topics with staff stating that the sessions have increased their confidence.

An online resource for staff, full of useful materials has been launched and visited over 32,000 times.

The health service has also been working alongside the University of Dundee to deliver training opportunities. The Dundee Institute of Healthcare Simulation is offering courses on how to put on and remove PPE, as well as training volunteer medical students to be able to carry-out some medical procedures.