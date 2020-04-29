Over 300 food and care packages delivered to Dundee University students facing financial hardship

Over 300 food and care packages have been delivered to students facing financial hardship during lockdown.

Dundee University Students’ Association and the university’s student services team have been working together over the past two weeks to help vulnerable students and their families get through lockdown by providing emergency care packs.

All of the emergency care packs are being packaged by a small group of staff and volunteers and supplied by the campus Premier shop, which opened especially to help with the effort.

Students that reached out for support were given collection times for their emergency packs, which contain everything from basic foodstuffs to cleaning products, and some were delivered across Tayside to students unable to travel due to self-isolation.

One law student that has directly benefited from the project said: “At a time like this it has been traumatic and scary realising the dire circumstances we are in.

“DUSA and the student services team have been a massive support in organising and delivering a care package to my family and I.

“I was not made to feel like I was being a burden or embarrassed to ask for help due to the kindness and manner of the team involved.

“I am so grateful for this help, at a time like this when so many of us are powerless in our situations.”

Lauren Macgregor, vice president of student welfare at DUSA said: “ The students I’ve seen whilst delivering the packs have been so grateful, and I think knowing that they’re part of a university that cares so deeply really reminds us of our strong community.

“This is different to any other welfare campaign I’ve been involved in and it’s fantastic to see the direct benefit of all the hard work everyone has put in.”

Support for students facing financial hardship or isolation will continue with more packages being put together for distribution in the coming weeks.

Any student that needs support during this challenging time is encouraged to speak to our student services team or contact DUSA at advice@dusa.co.uk.