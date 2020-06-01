Over 25,000 remote consultations conducted across Tayside during Covid-19 pandemic

Over 25,000 remote consultations have taken place across Tayside since March according to NHS Tayside.

The health board told how in March, there were 1,160 remote clinical consultations in response to the coronavirus outbreak and since then that number has risen to over 25,000.

The consultations have been carried out over the phone as well as through the video link service ‘Near Me’, which has been so successful that plans are in place for the service to continue past the Covid-19 pandemic.

Near Me allows patients using their own device to enter an online waiting area for their scheduled appointment.

A totlal of 51 departments across NHS Tayside are now using the remote consultation service, including physiotherapy, dermatology and speech and language therapy. GP’s are also making use of Near Me, with 62 local practices signing in regularly.

Laic Khalique, Director of Digital Technology for NHS Tayside, said: “Feedback from patients has been very positive, especially for those who have had reduced travel and greater accessibility and convenience. 97.8% of patients surveyed said they would use video consultation again.

“We are now working hard to ensure that the benefits of these changes become permanent as we modernise our services in order to increase the quality of care for everyone in Tayside.

“NHS Tayside has a strong reputation for delivering innovative new services and it is important that we keep up this momentum going forward. This work will help us to deliver safe and effective healthcare for the future.”