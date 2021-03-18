Over 200 pupils and staff forced to self-isolate in Perth and Kinross after schools return

More than 200 pupils and staff members have been forced into self-isolation in Perth and Kinross less than a week after schools returned.

Seventeen children and eleven staff have tested positive for Covid-19 while an additional 185 pupils and employees have been forced to self-isolate at schools and nurseries.

Outbreaks have affected ten schools within the local authority since schools went back on Monday.

The most cases have occurred at Milnathort Primary School which registered seven positive tests among children and eight among staff.

The outbreak has forced a further 56 pupils and ten employees to quarantine.

While the majority of affected schools has less than three students and staff members confirmed as having the virus some have seen large scale numbers told to self-isolate.

Muirton Community Nursery has 31 children in quarantine and 12 staff members.

Outbreaks have affected all levels of education from nursery to secondary schools with St John’s RC Academy having 26 pupils in self-isolation.

Other schools hit by an outbreak are ABC Nursery in Perth, City of Perth Early Childhood Centre, Fairview School, Inch View Primary, Perth Academy, Perth High School and Rattray Primary.