Over 1 million visits to Oor Wullie sculptures since June launch

Oor Wullie sculptures have been visited over 1 million times by sculpture hunters since Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail launched at the end of June.

The trail of 300+ human sized Oor Wullie sculptures, each painted differently to represent Scottish culture, follows through the city streets of Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee.

The trail app, which has been downloaded over 40,000 times by Wullie fans, allows users to collect sculptures digitally.

So far users have racked up an incredible 13,000,000 steps, equating to 24,000 miles, with the average person walking 11 miles while taking on the trail.

Wow! You’ve found Oor Wullie more than 1 million times! We’re thrilled to announce that the sculptures on Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail have been unlocked by app users more than 1M times! We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has taken part so far ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GLrqzrbV8c — Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail (@OWBIGBucket) July 30, 2019

Hundreds of Oor Wullie sculptures have been unlocked by app users more than 1 million times and over 13,500 selfies have been uploaded to the app.

Famous faces have visited the sculptures too, with stars such as Lewis Capaldi, The Proclaimers and Ian Rankin posing beside Oor Wullies across Scotland.

Best-seller Ian Rankin on why Sherlock joined Oor Wullie’s Bucket Trail and how he found the name for his own famous sleuth on Merry Mac’s puzzle pages https://t.co/G9DLVPGpj2 @Beathhigh @OWBIGBucket pic.twitter.com/kd0sAZXPmT — The Sunday Post (@Sunday_Post) August 4, 2019

Charlie Langhorne, Director of Wild in Art, commented: “Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is enormously exciting for all the team at Wild in Art.

Building on the strength of our previous events in Scotland, this is our first truly national trail; and something we are all immensely proud of.”

Wullie fans can see the sculptures one final time at Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail Farewell Weekend (13 – 15 Sep).