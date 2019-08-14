Wednesday, August 14th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Over 1 million visits to Oor Wullie sculptures since June launch

by Claire Merten
August 14, 2019, 4:42 pm Updated: August 14, 2019, 4:45 pm
Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Bonanza winner Paula Malham and son Luca, 6, with the Freddie Mercury Oor Wullie (Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media)
Oor Wullie sculptures have been visited over 1 million times by sculpture hunters since Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail launched at the end of June.

The trail of 300+ human sized Oor Wullie sculptures, each painted differently to represent Scottish culture, follows through the city streets of Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee.

The trail app, which has been downloaded over 40,000 times by Wullie fans, allows users to collect sculptures digitally.

So far users have racked up an incredible 13,000,000 steps, equating to 24,000 miles, with the average person walking 11 miles while taking on the trail.

Hundreds of Oor Wullie sculptures have been unlocked by app users more than 1 million times and over 13,500 selfies have been uploaded to the app.

Famous faces have visited the sculptures too, with stars such as Lewis Capaldi, The Proclaimers and Ian Rankin posing beside Oor Wullies across Scotland.

Charlie Langhorne, Director of Wild in Art, commented: “Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is enormously exciting for all the team at Wild in Art.

Building on the strength of our previous events in Scotland, this is our first truly national trail; and something we are all immensely proud of.”

Wullie fans can see the sculptures one final time at Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail Farewell Weekend (13 – 15 Sep).

