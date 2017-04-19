A shopper has hit out after she was charged £108 for the delivery of two items of furniture — because Dundee is considered “remote”.

Laura Regan, 53, of Downfield, ordered two sideboards from Matalan costing £258 — only to find a £108 surcharge slapped on the bill for delivery, taking the total to £366.

Laura, who works as a fire control operator, said it was a “ridiculous” policy and called for it to be scrapped.

She added: “Matalan’s website said delivery was free on purchases of more than £250, so having spent £259 I didn’t expect to be charged.

“It said there was an extra charge for rural areas — but I didn’t expect Dundee to be considered rural so I just went ahead and paid.”

Laura said she expected the delivery charge to be knocked off at the end of the transaction.

After discovering the fee, she contacted Matalan.

She added: “They told me they were going to get it sorted in maybe a year’s time but that doesn’t help me.

“I just don’t understand it. Matalan have a store in Dundee so they must deliver there every day or two.

“It would actually be cheaper for me to hire a van and have the furniture picked up from the store and delivered to my home.

“I could understand the Highlands and Islands being charged extra because of ferries and the extra travel — but I live in Dundee.

“Matalan have apologised but I won’t be buying from them again. It’s ridiculous.

“If you live in Edinburgh it’s fine but another hour up the road in Dundee and that will cost you £108.”

Matalan has been asked to comment but has yet to do so.

On its website, the company states that deliveries on orders of more than £249 are free.

But further down it says shipments to remote areas in the DD postcode actually cost £108.