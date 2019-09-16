Outrage at length of queues for appointments at Dundee GP surgery

Queues of up to 15 people are forming outside a GP surgery most mornings as patients wait desperately for an appointment, one woman has claimed.

The resident said there was a lack of appointments at the Broughty Ferry Health Centre and claimed it was “virtually impossible” to be seen by a doctor.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said people are waiting outside as early as 7.30am to try to see a doctor when the surgery opens at 8am.

She said: “We only moved to the surgery four months ago thinking it would be better, but we quickly realised it’s virtually impossible to get an appointment.

“The only way you get one is to turn up. There are queues building up from 7.30am. Mondays are the worst. One morning I turned up at 7.45am and there was already a long queue and it was longer still by the time they opened.

“I stood in the queue and by the time I got near to the front there was only one appointment left.”

She criticised the system, common in most GP practices, where patients have to phone on the day in the hope of being seen or wait a week for an appointment.

She added: “The doctors are lovely, it’s not the fault of the staff.”

The woman also said she was concerned about older patients queueing in the winter months.

The Tele visited the centre on Thursday morning and spoke to some patients in a queue of seven.

One said: “I was here for 7.30am and I got an appointment. I was about 10th in the queue. We get the service for nothing. I have no complaints.”

A third added: “The system to phone in is a bit hit and miss.”

Mr Duncan added: “I’ve been in touch with the centre and I would look forward to the opportunity to discuss the matter with the practice.”

The practice declined to comment.