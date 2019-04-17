Outrage at Dundee pub The Eagle changing name to Mad Coo… but wait…

Bosses at Broughty Ferry’s oldest pub have reassured regulars a suggestion the bar’s name was to change was just a late April Fools’ joke.

The Eagle Coaching Inn, situated on the corner of Fort Street and King Street, pretended to customers it was changing its name to The Mad Coo – apparently inspired by the facade the building is sporting while it is being painted.

The Eagle, as it is known, is thought to be the oldest pub in Dundee and dates back to at least the 17th Century.

Reaction from members of the public to the potential name change was mixed, with some liking the idea and others realising that it was a joke.

Eagle manager Mike Lindsay said: “Much to the dismay of locals who took our joke a little literally, The Mad Coo refers not only to black and white patches during paint works but also our slightly mad landlady Debbie Findlay.

“We decided, as it’s coming up to summer, to give the pub a revamp and a new lick of paint ready for tables and chairs to go out on the pavements.

“There are centuries of history, stories, love and good nature in our wee pub and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that so long as we are the custodians of The Eagle Coaching Inn, we will be open every day, rain or shine and there will be no change in the name.”

He added: “The Eagle is the oldest pub in Dundee and Broughty Ferry. Our proven history dates back to 1636.

“Some say there are records of the pub back to 1597 but we don’t have clear evidence of that.

“The pub was once home to a public bell which hung on the gable end where the Eagle statue is now. It was rung in times of public celebrations.

“It was donated to St Andrew’s Church and we believe the same one still hangs in its bell tower today.

“The B-listed wooden carved Eagle on the gable end of the building was carved in the late 19th Century by a famous local shipbuilder.

“We are delighted so many people have such a heartfelt affiliation with the Eagle and would be upset with a name change, considering how many pubs have changed their names over the years.

“It’s also surprising to know how many were supportive if it helped to keep the pub open.

“We were considering running a poll on Facebook to see the reaction.

“It would be very interesting to know what people think about pubs changing names and their memories of pubs gone by and all the new premises opening.”

The pub received planning permission last year to extend the rear of the building and add a disabled toilet.