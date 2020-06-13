Outdoor seating area plan for newly refurbished city centre pub given go-ahead by Dundee City Council

A newly-refurbished city centre pub will create an outdoor seating area to welcome customers back when lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Mercantile pub on Commercial Street had lodged an application with the city council in April to erect an outdoor seating area to accommodate customers when they are allowed to reopen.

In the application, permission was sought for the change of use of a pavement area to accommodate the seating area, which would be located immediately in front of the entrance.

The seats will be located within two separate areas, both enclosed by removable barriers, and each will contain two tables and four chairs.

In approving the application, the planning officer noted that the plans would have a positive contribution to the amenity of the local area, which includes a range of public houses, restaurants and cafes, and would add to the “vibrancy” of the city centre.

It was also noted the approval was on the conditions that area should only be open between the hours of 11am to 9pm on Monday’s to Saturday’s and 12.20pm to 9pm on Sundays during September to June.

The outdoor seating area will however be permitted to stay open until 10pm throughout July and August.

It was determined that these conditions would ensure that there is no “significant impact” on the residential areas while also allowing the pub and external seating area to contribute to the vibrancy of the city centre.

The Mercantile pub has been shut since August 2016 but has recently undergone a £630,000 revamp, with plans for the premises to re-open early April – creating 25 new jobs.

Speaking in January, the new manager, Tommy Fox – who used to run the Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling – said he chose to come to Dundee as it is “Scotland’s most exciting city.”

Earlier this month, city councillor Kevin Keenan claimed that a “European-style” street cafe culture could be the key to economic recovery of Dundee’s hospitality trade after lockdown.

The council’s Labour group leader said: “Allowing more outdoor space to be used may just give that lifeline to those struggling and go some way to keeping individuals employed in Dundee.”