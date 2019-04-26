Outdoor gym on banks of Perthshire river given green light by council

An outdoor gym will be built on the banks of the River Ericht.

Perth and Kinross Council officials confirmed they will project-manage the installation of outdoor gym equipment at the riverside in Blairgowrie and Rattray.

Building the gym is the first part of a wider plan to transform the town’s riverside area.

Outdoor gym equipment, which allows passers-by to carry out a range of strength and conditioning exercises, will be installed next to the children’s play area near the river.

A spokesman from the Riverside Venture Group said: “This commitment from the council means that the project will go ahead but a lot of it depends on how much money we are able to raise.

“We are hopeful that once people have seen what we can achieve, they will want to get involved with further developments.”