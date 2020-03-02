Pupils at Sidlaw View Primary explore the wilderness in and around Dundee

Pupils at Sidlaw View Primary School have been exploring the wilderness around the local area.

Groups of kids from the school have had a blast with Ancrum Outdoor Centre whilst developing a positive mindset and overcoming new challenges.

Head teacher Kim Flynn said: “We are working in partnership with Ancrum Outdoor to support our learners to build their confidence, self-esteem, team working and problem solving skills.

“Many children have experienced six-week blocks of outdoor learning where they have been exploring the countryside in Dunkeld, exploring the caves and cliffs at Arbroath, Perth tunnels, Lunan Bay, Kinnoul and Glenshee.

“We also have groups who have participated in skiing and sailing with Ancrum Outdoor.

“Ancrum Outdoor is an incredible resource which provides high levels of expertise and experiences beyond the classroom, making learning fun, motivating and challenging.

“The impact of these interventions has resulted in our learners developing a growth mindset and a belief that they can succeed in anything they put their mind too.

“With this positive mindset and self belief, we are seeing our children more engaged in the classroom and happier, more confident learners.”