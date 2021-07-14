‘Out of touch’: Fife MP slams Boris Johnson’s description of Glenrothes as ‘rural’ in Post Office row

Glenrothes and Central Fife MP Peter Grant has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a “useless” response to concerns about Post Office closures in his constituency.

SNP MP Mr Grant said Mr Johnson’s answer, in which he described Glenrothes, Methil and Buckhaven as “rural”, showed how “out of touch” he was.

Mr Grant had highlighted six locations in his constituency where post offices had either closed since 2019 or were