Out of school club up and running for South Angus families

South Angus parents have reason to celebrate after the successful launch of a new after school club for the area

Monikie Primary Parent Teacher Partnership has led the drive to set up the club over the last two years.

It is being managed by The Wee Childcare Company Ltd, who already run after school clubs in Arbroath and Kirriemuir.

The club is based at Monikie Primary School between 3pm and 6pm.

It transports children there from other rural schools in the South Angus locality, including Newbigging, Murroes and Mattocks primaries.

Manager Claire Cortese said: “We strive to provide a safe and caring environment for children whilst offering a range of fun, active, stimulating and restful activities.

“The club is open to children aged 4 to 12-years-old and many parents are eligible for government support to help with the cost of childcare.

“Funding is available for lone parent families, families where the mother is under 25 and families with three or more siblings.”

PTP vice-chairwoman Jill Brown thanked Monikie head teacher, Tony Jordan, local businesses, Angus Council and the local community for their help over the past two years in order to get the club up and running.

“We really appreciate the generosity and support shown to us by businesses, parents and carers across the region that have made it possible for us to improve childcare in our rural community,” she said.

For further information about the after school club or to enquire about spaces, funding or transport, parents and carers should contact weechildcare.monikie@yahoo.com or 07873 473 345.