News / Court 'Out of his depth' — Angus driver's £30,000 cocaine run after threats from criminal gang By Ciaran Shanks September 10, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 1:06 pm Stewart was caught with cocaine and admitted cannabis dealing too. A cannabis user who was ordered to pick up £30,000 of cocaine to help pay off his dealer's debt has been locked up. John Stewart felt he had no choice but to obey the orders of a criminal gang after he and his partner were threatened. Police pulled over Stewart's Honda Civic in Brechin and found a package containing more than 300g of the Class A drug.