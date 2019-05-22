Out-of-contract Cammy Kerr wants to stay at Dundee but future ‘still up in the air’

Cammy Kerr wants to stay at Dundee but accepts his future “is still up in the air” after his contract expired at Dens Park.

The 23-year-old capped a fine performance in what could be his last appearance in dark blue as he crashed in an excellent opening goal in the 3-2 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.

The loss brought a welcome end to a dreadful campaign that has seen the Dark Blues finish rock bottom of the Premiership and drop into the Championship.

Had Jim McIntyre continued in the job over the summer, it was more than likely Kerr would be heading elsewhere.

The club’s owners, though, parted company with McIntyre last weekend, leaving the door open for Kerr. The majority of the squad has already departed but his future is less certain.

He told the Tele: “My future is still up in the air.

“I’ll go away this summer and will have decisions to make.

“I don’t want to think about it right now – Dundee means a lot to me and I’ll have a real think, try to enjoy my summer and take it from there.”

Asked if he wanted to stay, he replied: “I always want to stay at this club.

“It is a place that’s close to my heart.

“I’m sure there will be discussions with John Nelms in the near future.”

And he revealed his goal at the weekend achieved a long-held ambition – to get one over old pal Craig Wighton.

He said: “I finished off on a high if that’s the case.

“That’s me scored in both goals – it used to annoy me when I came off the bus after youth games and couldn’t say I had scored in both goals.

“Wighty did it down there and he had one up on me so I always wanted to get one back!”

Kerr led the team, wearing the captain’s armband and, even if they ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline, he feels Saturday’s performance gave fans a bit of optimism that the future at Dens will be far better.

He added: “What a tough season it’s been, a really negative few months and a lot of bad press around the club but Saturday showed there is fight and determination here.

“That was clear to see, it wasn’t just a show because it was the last day of the season and there’s no pressure – people were playing their heart out for the club, for the manager and everyone at the club.

“We were out to prove a point. We’ve been nowhere near it this season but we started great on Saturday with energy and everything you need.

“Bearing in mind we had nine men for 15, 20 minutes and scored a goal, which was great.

“That showed the kind of characters we want to build on at this football club.”

Darren O’Dea was another signing off on Saturday, though his came far earlier than hoped after he was red carded just 20 minutes into the contest.

And Kerr says the Irish international’s influence around the club will be difficult to replace.

“It was one of these things but you could see the appreciation Darren got from the fans,” Kerr added.

“He’s going to be a massive gap to fill at this club.

“He signed at roughly the same time I broke through and since day one I’d call him a very close pal – I don’t know if he’d say the same about me!

“He’s been there when I’ve needed him most, I’ve phoned him at low points and probably still will.

“I’ve tried to be on the other end, too, because he’s genuinely I’d say a legend for this club.

“I know it’s been a tough time but people at this club should aspire to be like Darren O’Dea.”