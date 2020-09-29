Residents disagree that street in Dundee is ‘perfect place’ for new e-bike scheme

A city councillor has hailed Dundee as the “perfect place” for a new e-bike sharing scheme – but some residents disagree.

Neighbours on Blackness Avenue have complained to Dundee City Council after a new 10-bike docking station was erected on Blackness Avenue recently

Dave Mulligan, 63, said: “I think it looks terrible. They’ve just put it right outside my window and when I questioned Dundee City Council they said they had picked that spot because it’s got a wide pavement.

“What happened to the word consultation? These docks shouldn’t be anywhere near doors. The dock at Hawkhill is perfect – wide open space – but not this.”

Dave, who cares for his disabled wife, added: “I moved into the street last year and when we had to change the windows it had to to be wooden sash and case etc but they just get to do what they like.

“Six homeowners here have complained. I asked the council for a meeting and it was declined, with them blaming Covid-19. It’s not good enough.”

The Embark Dundee scheme – funded by urban mobility company Ride On – will see 400 e-bikes brought to the city and charging stations set up at major visitor attractions, larger workplaces, city centre, railway station and Dundee University.

Last month the Tele reported on plans to bring what will be Scotland’s largest e-bike scheme to Dundee.

Residents and visitors alike will be able to borrow the bikes for a small fee to get around from place to place.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development at Dundee City Council, said: “With our large student population, considerable number of flats and tenement properties where bike storage could be an issue, and plenty of steep hills, we are the perfect place for an e-bike hire scheme along with other smart mobility projects currently being piloted.

The scheme would improve city mobility for residents and visitors, help people engage with employment opportunities, and help reduce air pollution, he said.

Peter Docherty, chief executive of Embark Platform, added: “The number of people cycling has soared during the pandemic and we’re proud to be involved in an environmentally-friendly scheme that can support the local infrastructure of Dundee.

“Dundee is a key location for Embark and this is a further demonstration of our long-term commitment to the area.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A planning application for the installation of an eBike docking station containing 10 docking points and a terminal at 5 Blackness Avenue was lodged in September last year.

“The application was advertised and subject to neighbour consultation. Five objections were received.

“Before the application was considered, further information was provided by the applicant, Ride On Scotland, including a number of lay out plans.

“The application has now been agreed.”