‘Our mentality is right, we’re just frustrated when we don’t win’: Benjamin Siegrist focused on Championship trophy

Until he’s got both hands on the Championship trophy, the Champagne will be remaining on ice for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Clutching his Man-of-the-Match bottle of bubbly from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle, Swiss stopper Siegrist admits he is expecting a title party on May 2 when Ayr call in on the last day of the season.

At a loss as to what to do with his prize until then – the 28-year-old isn’t much of a drinker – he insists he will find a safe place for it as United’s focus turns to a trip to Morton on Saturday.

It has been a frustrating period for both fans and those inside the club – the Terrors have only won once in the last nine games – but the big goalie is keen to temper those worries with a stark reminder they are exactly where they want to be, 17 points clear at the top.

“There were some boos after the game and, understandably, they want us to win,” Siegrist said candidly.

“The fans should remember that we’re the ultimate competitors and we want to win as well.

“We don’t take anything for granted and we appreciate their support. Particularly at Dunfermline, it was amazing.

“There have been great turnouts for us this season but we can’t win every game.

“It’s not for a lack of trying, our mentality is right, we’re just frustrated when we don’t win.

“That’s how far this club has come. I’ve been part of it for two years now and we just need to remember.

“Over the last four years, if you’d told any fan they’d be 17 points clear with eight games left to go they’d have been over the moon.

“It’s a reality for us now.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll come down to Morton this weekend and we’ll give it everything we’ve got.

“They need to keep up the good support because we will keep going until May 2 – we can all have a good time and we will be United, literally.”

On their divide with the bottom-of-the-table Jags, Siegrist added: “I can understand the frustration at times but it’s not easy to play football here.

“Looking at the pitch conditions, it reminds me a bit of beach soccer at times, because it’s so bad.

“We don’t get many beaches in Switzerland but it’s something I’ve played before!

“It’s difficult to break down other teams because, first of all, whatever team we play it’s like a cup final. That’s no disrespect to them. Then you have a team like Partick who are fighting for their survival.

“They were backed into a corner which made them dangerous.

“We’re at the top for a reason, we’re 17 points clear, so if people want to take the positive they will and if they want to take the negative they will.

“From our point of view, we’re on track and we want to get this league won as quickly as the fans, if not more.

“There’s definitely no slackness in the dressing-room. We’ve just had a couple of games where it hasn’t fallen our way.

“We deserve to be up there. Just look at the way teams play, set up to beat United because they know we are the best team in the league.

“It’s their game of the season so there’s no real disappointment here.”

Dillon Powers gave United the lead on Saturday with his first goal for the club before Stuart Bannigan’s penalty evaded Siegrist for the Thistle leveller.

The goalie was gutted not save the effort but was equally-pleased for Powers, saying: “It’s difficult to settle in to a new environment, absolutely.

“I thought his first game at Partick, he was outstanding there.

“He’s a great addition to the team and a great character but it’s hard for people to come in and fit in with a winning team.

“The same goes for Rakish (Bingham). He has fit in perfectly and has a great mentality and work ethic.

“We all bond and Dillon topped it off with a goal on Saturday.

“Brilliant for him and it looked a brilliant strike from where I was standing. He will continue to play well, no doubt.”