Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

‘Our mechanic in the sky’: Memorial bench for tragic Montrose man Dariusz, 44

By Matteo Bell
September 7, 2021, 5:56 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 6:15 pm
Dairusz next to his memorial bench
Dairusz next to his memorial bench

A crowd-funded memorial bench has been put up at Montrose beach in honour of a mechanic who died after getting trapped under a car.

Dariusz Zamylko, 44, was taken to hospital following the incident on Ferry Street in April.

However, he died from his injuries six days later.

A charity fundraiser was set up by friend Donna Nicoll, with nearly £4,000 collected, including donations from friends and customers in Montrose.

The bench has now been erected near the town’s golf links.

Partner ‘very moved’ by memorial bench

Marta Pokorzynska, Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, said: “When I saw the bench for the first time I was very moved.

“Darius was a very good person, smiling, helping others.

“I think he deserved a bench. I am very proud of him.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and touched by people’s kindness.

“People liked him very much. I think a lot of people miss him as much as I do.

“Thank you very much to everyone for such a wonderful gesture on their part.”

The engraving on the bench.

An engraving on the bench reads: “In memory of our good friend Dariusz Zamlyko 31-01-77 to 28-04-21.

“To our mechanic in the sky: ‘Good job.'”

Locals have praised the bench – one local saying: “Nothing was too much for him, always went out of his way to help no matter how busy he was.

“I think a lot of people will remember you, Dariusz.”