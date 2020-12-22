Our Lady’s Primary School pupils win writing competition

Two Dundee schoolchildren have won a national writing competition.

Our Lady’s Primary School pupils Nneoma Ugwoke, 11, and Sonni Christie, 10, were victors in the WHSmith Ultimate Writing Challenge.

Both won the story category, while fellow pupil Gaurav Aryal was highly commended.

The competition was set for primary schools who have taken part in literacy programmes by WH Smith and the National Literacy Trust during their 15-year partnership.

Children were invited to write a letter from space, a poem about a special place or a story about a dragon in challenges set by author Hilary Robinson, illustrator Lewis James, poet Karl Nova and author and illustrator Steve Antony.

Nick Oram, project manager of the Young Readers Programme at the National Literacy Trust, said: “This writing competition has been a great way to celebrate 15 years of hard work and fun.

“I’d like to thank Hilary Robinson, Karl Nova and Steve Antony for their brilliant challenges.

“We were so impressed by all the entries, and of course especially by Nneoma and Sonni, the worthy winners of the story challenge.”

Nneoma and Sonni won £30 to spend in WHSmith and £200 for their school to spend on books and stationery.