‘Our costs are still there and our requirement is still there’: Maggie’s Dundee launches online fundraiser amid coronavirus pandemic

Cancer care charity Maggie’s have launched an online fundraiser in a bid to support their Dundee centre during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at the facility, based in Ninewells Hospital, are hoping to raise £10,000 to enable them to continue providing specialist cancer support over the coming months.

Annie Long, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Dundee, said: “Much of our fundraising is based around events which we’re not able to have at the moment.

“We’ve had to postpone most of the events that were due to happen over the summer and we’re not really expecting to open those up again until September.

“It costs £600,000 a year to run the Dundee centre so we’ve opened our Just Giving page in the hope that people will recognise that we still have the need.

“Although our doors are not open, the service is still operating and we’re doing all our consultations through Zoom calls or on the phone.

“The service is actually needed more right now because people are really quite anxious – and our job is to help people with anxiety.

“Our benefits advice, for example, is being sought after hugely at the moment. A major source of worry for people who are living with cancer is about if they have to give up work, or if their income is affected by their illness.

“That support service we provide is still operating, so our costs are still there and our requirement is still there but our fundraising events have been very much curtailed.

“I know £10,000 doesn’t even touch the sides but it’s a start for us.”

The fundraiser, which launched two days ago, has already received a sizeable donation from one generous contributor.

Laura Boyd, who also works at the centre, is participating in a virtual Maggie’s to Maggie’s challenge which will see her cycling the distance between the Dundee and Aberdeen centres – from the comfort of her own home.

Her efforts have already seen her raise £550, and the money will be paid into the Just Giving fundraiser.

Annie added: “If people want to get in touch with us, for anything, please do contact us on 01382 632999.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking this link.

In 2019, the centre received 13,000 visits from people affected by cancer.