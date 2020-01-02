Osman Sow’s future at Dundee United in doubt

Osman Sow’s Dundee United future is up in the air after he returned to the club from Kilmarnock.

The Swedish hitman joined United on an 18-month contract last January before signing a six-month loan deal at top-flight Killie in the summer.

That agreement was due to end in the middle of the month, with Sow having only made nine appearances without scoring for the Rugby Park club.

However, it was cut short early by the Ayrshire outfit on Monday night as Alex Dyer took over the reins after a spell as caretaker manager.

Dyer was previously No 2 under now-Scotland boss Steve Clarke and takes over after performing the same role for previous incumbent Angelo Alessio.

With Sow’s deal at United up at the end of the season it remains to be seen what happens with the big striker in the meantime.

He is unlikely to be offered a new contract with the Terrors pushing for the Premiership and finds himself behind Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark and Louis Appere in the pecking order.

An early release or seeing out his contract looks the most likely outcome for the 29-year-old former Hearts forward.

“Osman’s contract with Kilmarnock was up in the middle of January,” United boss Robbie Neilson said.

“With the change of manager it was a bit up in the air at but it was up to them what they wanted to do.”

Elsewhere, Troy Brown will exit Tannadice at the end of the week when his contract expires, with Declan Glass set to return to the club from his loan at Cove Rangers.

Logan Chalmers is expected to go the other way, out to Arbroath on loan, with Robbie currently looking at trialists as he aims to add one or two more to his squad in the winter window.

“We would like to bring in one or two in January and maybe move one or two on as well.

“They’ve got to be one’s that impact the first team and they have to be good characters.

“I’ve got a couple in on trial, some younger ones as well and we’re always looking. That’s the thing at this time of year, if you can get them in for a week then great but nothing’s nailed down.

“The January market is always a strange one because you can do all the planning you want then someone you don’t expect comes up so you have to move quickly.”