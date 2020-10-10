Osman Sow will add unpredictability to Dundee squad says boss James McPake

Manager James McPake expects new signing Osman Sow to add unpredictability to his Dundee squad ahead of the Swede’s potential debut at Brora Rangers today.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year pay-as-you-play deal after a successful trial period this week following his departure from rivals Dundee United in the summer.

He joins fellow frontmen Danny Mullen, Alex Jakubiak and on-loan Celt Jonathan Afolabi in the Dens Park squad.

“The biggest thing is the quality he brings to the team and he’s a different option to our other strikers,” said McPake.

“We now have options which we lacked last season.

“We struggled for different options up front and were a bit predictable.

“I think now we have certainly more options – and different options – with Jakubiak coming back soon as well.”

McPake added: “Osman has been impressive since the day he walked in the building. I’ve been impressed with him playing over the years when he’s been fit so we’re delighted to add him to the squad.

“He is a quality player when you get him out there and you get him going. He looks in good condition, been here four weeks and we are happy to have him.

“People naturally look at his last couple of seasons but he has rehabbed well and it is a deal that suits us so when we get him going, he’s a good player.”

Sow is likely to get game time today at Dudgeon Park with Jakubiak still recovering from an ankle injury and Afolabi on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U/21s.

Mullen, though, is available to make his Dark Blues debut after missing their pre-season matches while Shaun Byrne and Jordan Marshall are also in the mix.

Young midfielder Callum Moore, meanwhile, has undergone surgery to sort a foot injury.

As for today’s opponents, McPake expects a tough test when heading up to face Highland League champions Brora on their own patch.

The Cattachs faced Premiership Hibs in their Betfred Cup Group B opener on Wednesday and, despite conceding two early Stevie Mallan goals, Brora were no pushovers.

The Dens gaffer kept a keen eye on that clash ahead of today’s meeting and said: “Brora were in the game until Paul Hanlon made it 3-1 late on and they caused Hibs a lot of problems.

“This would never be one we took lightly anyway but their performance at Easter Road gained them a lot of credit. They are well organised and have good players.

“The boys are desperate to play competitive football, it’s been a while, and today is the start of it for us.”