Osman Sow showing Dundee United fans his quality as match fitness improves

He’s not yet match fit and the 62 minutes he got against Falkirk at the weekend were the longest he’s lasted in any of his seven Dundee United appearance to date.

However, boss Robbie Neilson believes, even with that limited game time, striker Osman Sow has shown why the Tangerines worked so hard to bring him in back in January.

And Robbie believes the Swede will have a big part to play when United enter the promotion play-offs next month.

“You see he’s a level above, even though he’s not fit,” said the manager.

“You see every time he gets it he causes problems around the box and finds spaces.

“He creates opportunities for others and has shots. We just need to keep him fit.

“I was delighted he got nearly 65 minutes against Falkirk. It’s important we build him up and get him more game time at Morton this week.”

The manager was also delighted with defender Rachid Bouhenna’s weekend display that saw him get on the scoresheet for the first time as a United player.

More important to Robbie, though, are the defensive options the French-Algerian gives him.

“It’s pleasing because we’ve got cover there with him in the squad,” he added.

“Rachid can come in at centre-half but he can also play at right-back and move into the midfield as well if need be.

“Going into this vital stage of the season it is important we have guys like Rachid who can come in and do a job in more than one position.”

This afternoon the reserves were rounding off their season with a home clash against Partick Thistle at the club’s St Andrews training base.