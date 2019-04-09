Osman Sow close to fitness as striker looks set to play big part in Dundee United’s season

Boss Robbie Neilson will have a close look at Osman Sow in training to see if the striker is ready to get his Dundee United career back up and running when Ayr United visit Tannadice on Friday night.

The Swedish striker has managed just 111 minutes of action for his new team since joining up from MK Dons right at the end of the January transfer window.

The last of the 28-year-old’s four appearances to date came when his first start was ended after just 21 minutes of the defeat at Partick Thistle exactly a month ago.

He was forced off at Firhill by a recurrence of the calf problem that’s dogged him since his arrival.

Sow has, though, been stepping up his training again and there is a chance he could make the bench for the televised clash with the Honest Men.

Although United’s chances of automatic promotion now look slim, a first victory of the season over Ian McCall’s team would be a big step towards securing second spot and with it one less promotion play-off tie to be faced.

And having extra firepower available in the shape of Sow, albeit probably on the bench, would be a boost.

Even if Sow does not make Friday, Robbie is confident he will play a part in the climax to the campaign.

“He’s not far away. He probably came back too soon when he played down at Partick but this time we’ve made sure everything is OK,” he said.

While Sow is nearing the point where he can play, another Tangerine, Lewis Toshney, continues to be hit by injury issues.

After battling back from knee and ankle problems that threatened his career, the 26-year-old was sent out on loan to League One Brechin to get game time between now and the end of the season.

It looks, however, as if his campaign is over after he was carried off in their defeat at Dumbarton at the weekend.

Initially it was thought Toshney had suffered concussion when he was struck by the ball as he moved to block a shot.

City, however, have confirmed it was another knee problem that forced him off.

The defender is to have scans to ascertain the extent of the damage done but his season could be over.

Early this season a loan spell at Arbroath was also brought to a premature end when he suffered an ankle injury in his first game for the Lichties.

Toshney also missed a big chunk of last season at United through injury and during Csaba Laszlo’s time as manager did not make a single appearance.