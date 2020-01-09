Osman Sow’s return means Dundee United not on the lookout for new striker

Osman Sow’s return to the fold means Dundee United won’t be looking to add another attacker in the January transfer window.

That is according to manager Robbie Neilson.

Sow returned to the club at the beginning of the month after spending the first half of the season on loan at Premiership Kilmarnock.

His time at Rugby Park looked like it may be extended until Alex Dyer replaced Angelo Alessio in the Killie hotseat with the new boss not fancying taking the Swede back.

© SNS

Sow’s return to Tannadice sparked many questions surrounding his future.

With his deal up in the summer, and having already played for both United and Killie this season meaning he was unable to play for another club, it seemed the former Hearts man would see out his contract on the fringes of the first-team squad.

However, Tangerines gaffer Robbie insists he will use Sow as competition for Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark and Louis Appere instead of adding a new face to their ranks.

“I am delighted to get Osman back,” he said.

“We had hoped he would get game time there but he had a few issues there and didn’t play as much.

“But he is over them, he’s come back here fully fit and can be an important player for us between now and the end of the season.

“He is a quality player but he’s needed to get his body right to play on a Saturday.

“I had him at Hearts before he went to China but he didn’t play as much out there and then, when I took him to MK Dons, it was the same, he just kept picking up niggly injuries.

“Now it’s about managing his body and getting him ready for a Saturday. I have no doubt he can get back to where he was. I have known him for a long time and was speaking when he was at Killie.

“He has told us he’s feeling very good, he’s not got the aches and pains he had before he left.

“We were looking to bring in a striker because we thought Kilmarnock might keep him.

“The remit for us was going to be someone big, tall and who can link the game, so Osman ticks those boxes.

“We are quite happy to bring him back in and it means I don’t have to look elsewhere.”