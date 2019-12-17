Original artworks for sale thanks to exhibition spearheaded by Dundee-based artist

A Dundee-based artist has opened an exhibition encouraging Christmas shoppers to consider giving the gift of art this year.

Little Originals is an exhibition of exclusive and affordable art by 60 artists from throughout the UK.

There are nearly 90 pieces of original work on show, including a large selection of contemporary paintings, plus ceramics, textile art, illustrations and stained glass.

Curator Nicola Wiltshire, pictured, said: “We are encouraging people to invest in original art for Christmas, so the prices are low and affordable – from £25 and up. Every piece is small scale, measuring 20x25cm and under.

“I curate an exhibition every one or two years, but never anything as large as this before.

“Little Originals started as a desire to present art in December.

“I liked the idea of creating a space full of originality and quietness among all the Christmas shopping.”

The exhibition is open now and runs at Dock Street Studios until December 28. Buyers can also shop online at jumblebee.co.uk/littleoriginals.