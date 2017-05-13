Perth’s Beer Festival has been hailed a success.

Record crowds turned out at the North Inch marquee for a feast of comedy, music and family fun.

The three-day extravaganza was organised by Perthshire Rugby and sponsored by Tan International.

Allan Brown, chief executive of Perthshire Rugby, said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank-you to the people of Perth for turning out and supporting our fundraising events.

“We’re delighted that the sun shone and record numbers of guests came along and had a good time.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back again on May 12 next year.”