Organisers ready for blast off of 10th Dundee Science Festival

Dundee Science Festival has launched its programme, with families at the heart of the plans.

There are more than 30 events designed to entertain, inspire and fascinate the public – and the majority will be free.

A number of fun themes have been announced, including Blueprint to Build which will explore design and engineering.

Throughout the festival, a special show will also be put on and will explore the innovation of those living during the Middle Ages.

The family friendly show, called Medieval Mechanics, will be an interactive performance and will be on throughout the day.

There will also be a medieval machines exhibition during the festival for visitors to enjoy.

Prices for the various events on during the festival vary, so it’s advised to check before heading along.

The programme marks the 10th year of the festival, with celebrations running at Dundee Science Centre from Saturday until October 20.

For more information, visit the Dundee Science Centre’s website.

Alternatively, you can telephone on 01382 228800