Organisers raise glass to new Dundee pint, walk and blether group

For most blokes a trip to the pub gives them a chance to enjoy a pint and celebrate or bemoan the state of their beloved football teams.

But for Richard Peter-Tennant, who tried to take his own life in November, it was so much more than that and helped to pull him back from the brink.

His trips to the Balgay Hill Bar, and chats with barman Paul Murphy proved to be a lifeline in helping him to recover.

The pair met three years ago and initially bonded over their love of Dundee FC, but later began to open up their own similar mental health issues.

Now they have launched the Walkand Blether group in the hope that other like-minded male football fans can meet up and chat about the sport and open up about the problems they are facing.

Richard said: “As recently as last November I attempted to take my own life and that wasn’t the only time I have felt like that.

“However, on this occasion I was able to open up to Paul and he got me through it.”

Both have battled mental health issues and both men were keen to not only open up about their own battles with depression and anxiety but to give others like them a chance to talk and share their worries.

Paul, 54, added: “I too suffer from depression and Richard has helped me though difficult times.

“People usually see me as the guy behind the bar with loads of banter and chat but some days you just don’t feel like that.

“Sometimes you just want to sit at home and not go near the pub but I just can’t do that so you put a smile on and go to work.

“We decided that if we could feel like this so could other guys but we were also aware it’s not easy for many men to speak openly about their mental health issues.

“We reckoned we could help and from that Walkand Blether grew to give guys the chance to enjoy their footie and a pint but also to speak about what ‘s worrying them.

“The idea being that people get together for a walk and talk about whatever they want and if that happens to be their mental health concerns then that’s up to them.”

Paul said that they have already got the support of other groups including Andy’s Man Club Dundee.

He said: “Some of the funding from the first walk in Dundee last November is going to them and they are going to get beer mats printed with numbers for guys to call if they are feeling in need of help.

“If by what we’re doing we save just one life then we believe it will all be worth it.

Paul added: “We want to make it easier for men in particular to have somewhere to go to talk about their mental health worries in an atmosphere that suits them.”

The first walk took placed last November and it wasn’t just guys who went along but women and children too.

Their next walk will take place on February 29, on the day Dundee FC play Arbroath.

Fans are asked to meet at the club shop at Dens at noon. They will then walk to the Balgay Hill Bar and return to Dens for the kick off.

They added that they have also just begun organising regular Tuesday walks, which leave from Dens at 1pm and return by 2.30pm.