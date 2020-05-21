Organisers plan ‘socially distant’ events to replace cancelled Inchture Village Fete

The organisers of the annual Inchture Village Fete have decided that if the people can’t come to the fete this year, the fete will go to the people.

Fete coordinator, Paul McFawns, said the traditional fete which was due to take place on June 13 has been cancelled due to coronavirus, but organisers said other “socially distanced” events would take place.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Fete Committee have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Inchture Village Fete.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community is of the upmost importance to us and following the government guidelines on upcoming events we believe this to be the best decision for our fantastic village.

“We have all come together tremendously these last few weeks and shown how much community spirit we have.”

Paul said: “We were really disappointed that it couldn’t go ahead but we decided to try to hold a fete anyway.

“Instead, the fete committee are organising a number of fun, socially distant events for the community to take part in.

“We are to hold various events to try to bring everyone in the village together while they can’t actually be together, and at the same time try to raise money for the village hall fund.”

Paul said that following on the success of last year’s Superheroes Trail, the event would return with a Fairy Tales theme.

“We want to sprinkle some magic on this village and bring Fairy Tales to life,” explained Paul.

“Those taking part are asked to colour in our poster or get creative and make their own and then display them in their windows to let people know they are taking part.”

Paul said they have also organised a virtual fete quiz, a mud kitchen raffle, and a Happy Friday Art Attack.

“We look forward to everyone joining in the fun during fete week in June,” he said.

“All donations are greatly appreciated and we would like to thank everyone for their support.”

