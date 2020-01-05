Organisers of Hogmanay bash admit they won’t work with Dundee City Council again

The organiser of what would have been Dundee’s first outdoor Hogmanay party in 20 years has dashed hopes of a potential City Square bonanza next year – by insisting she would not work with the council again.

Plans for the bash to bring in the new year and decade were launched by GMC ventures earlier this year and were originally going to be held at City Square over a two day event.

But due to a lack of ticket sales the event was scaled back to a one day experience on Hogmanay, before clashes with Dundee City Council’s safety chiefs saw it moved to Fat Sam’s nightclub.

The party went ahead without a glitch and saw hundreds of revellers party the night away.

Despite the success, Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, has admitted the group is unlikely to attempt to gain planning permission for a bigger event next year.

But Ms Gibson has left the door ajar for a similar event to 2020’s Fat Sam’s shindig.

She said: “I don’t think I would work with Dundee City Council again given how it went this year.

“It was a great amount of stress, it just wasn’t a pleasant experience.

“We have not really spoken about it.

“We are still coming down from Hogmanay and will behaving a break through January and will get together next month and work out what were are going to do. The door isn’t closed at all.”

The event which saw lead singer of the View, Kyle Falconer, bring in the bells with Jill, her father and others on stage – and the organiser said it couldn’t have gone any better.

She added: “Funbox was packed, there wasn’t a spare seat. At night time there was a lot of people there as well. It was the right number of people to still be able to go to the bar.

“We have had people messaging privately saying how much of a great night they had.”

Funds from the night are still to be counted with the money raised being split between three charities, Dundee Woman’s Aid, Wellbeing Works and Art Angel.

