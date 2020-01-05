Sunday, January 5th 2020 Show Links
Organisers of Hogmanay bash admit they won’t work with Dundee City Council again

by Sarah Williamson
January 5, 2020, 2:05 pm
Kyle Falconer and Jill Gibson. DUNDEEs first Hogmanay party in almost 20 years has sold over 1,000 tickets. The Its Happening party promises two days of live music and family entertainment on December 30 and 31 in City Square. Rock band Squeeze, Eddi Reader and Kyle Falconer are the headliners in a line-up that also boasts rock pipers Gleadhraich and local folk rock outfit Sinderins. Squeeze will play a toe-tapping night of tunes on December 30 before Kyle brings in the bells. It will be the first Hogmanay event of its kind in Dundee since the citys millennium celebrations. Kyle, frontman of The View, said: Having played at Hogmanay concerts in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, it was on my bucket list to bring in the bells in my home city. Theres no doubt that a New Year city centre street party is long overdue in Dundee and its a privilege to be part of it. Its Happening has been organised by local firm GMC Ventures LTD and gig promoter Michael Ward, behind the EH6 festival in Leith. VisitScotland has provided funding for the event through its Scotlands Winter Festivals programme, which provides cash to projects celebrating St Andrews Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night. Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, said: We are absolutely delighted to have reached the 1,000 ticket milestone. With 12 weeks to go, were working hard to ensure that the people of Dundee and further afield finally get the New Year celebrations they deserve. Were promising something for everyone, from free kids and teenager events during the day through to foot-stomping music taking us right up to the bells as we welcome 2020. Two-day tickets are £70, while one-night tickets are £43.70  and organisers have promised more acts yet to be announced. All profits from the event will go to local charities Dundee Womens Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.
The organiser of what would have been Dundee’s first outdoor Hogmanay party in 20 years has dashed hopes of a potential City Square bonanza next year – by insisting she would not work with the council again.

Plans for the bash to bring in the new year and decade were launched by GMC ventures earlier this year and were originally going to be held at City Square over a two day event.

But due to a lack of ticket sales the event was scaled back to a one day experience on Hogmanay, before clashes with Dundee City Council’s safety chiefs saw it moved to Fat Sam’s nightclub.

The party went ahead without a glitch and saw hundreds of revellers party the night away.

Despite the success, Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, has admitted the group is unlikely to attempt to gain planning permission for a bigger event next year.

Dundee Hogmanay spokeswoman Jill Gibson.

But Ms Gibson has left the door ajar for a similar event to 2020’s Fat Sam’s shindig.

She said: “I don’t think I would work with Dundee City Council again given how it went this year.

“It was a great amount of stress, it just wasn’t a pleasant experience.

“We have not really spoken about it.

“We are still coming down from Hogmanay and will behaving a break through January and will get together next month and work out what were are going to do. The door isn’t closed at all.”

The event which saw lead singer of the View, Kyle Falconer, bring in the bells with Jill, her father and others on stage – and the organiser said it couldn’t have gone any better.

She added: “Funbox was packed, there wasn’t a spare seat. At night time there was a lot of people there as well. It was the right number of people to still be able to go to the bar.

“We have had people messaging privately saying how much of a great night they had.”

Funds from the night are still to be counted with the money raised being split between three charities, Dundee Woman’s Aid, Wellbeing Works and Art Angel.

