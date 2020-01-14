Organisers of Dundee’s Stobsfest flying the flag for this year’s extravaganza

Organisers of a city festival have launched a bid to find flags and marchers for this year’s event.

And the people behind Stobsfest reckon this could be one of the most spectacular extravaganzas in Dundee once a host of flag bearers are signed up.

The first meeting of the event’s planning committee has just been held and members discussed a number of attractions to hopefully make this the biggest and best festival yet.

It runs between May 8 and 17 this year and the flag idea has been suggested by Stobswell Forum chairman Colin Clement after seeing the success of a Glasgow march.

He said: “At this stage we are looking for banners and flags from all sorts of organisations to take part in the march down Albert Street, and I think it will add a lot of colour to the event.

“We are looking at lots of people to get involved from organisations like the guides, scouts and brownies and also to people with different national flags plus anything colourful really to give the march down Albert Street a boost.

“I got the idea when I was in Glasgow a couple of years ago in the Merchant City and there was something similar. So there was a lot of excitement, colour and the kids just loved it.

“And with the various nationalities around Stobswell if we can have national flags too it would be very diverse.”

This will be the fourth Stobsfest and Colin reckons it could be the largest the area has witnessed.

He added: “We will still have a pipe band and this flag day will add to it.

“We also hope people will put out banners and other colourful flags from their windows to really brighten up the day.

“This was our first planning committee meeting after a restructure at the tail end of last year because the events have become so big now from Doggyfest, Celebration in the Park and Stobsfest that we need smaller groups to focus on the individual events.”