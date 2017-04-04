Organisers of this year’s Stobsfest are looking for stall-holders for this year’s gala day fayre.

Stobsfest 2017 will run from May 8-19, following the successful inaugural event last year.

The gala day is the centrepiece of the event and will take place on Saturday May 13 with the public being able to enjoy a pipe band and a Museum of Transport display at Morgan Academy.

The pipe band will then lead a parade to the gala day fayre.

While the fayre is on, Baxter Park’s Glass Pavilion will host nature walks and the day will end with a quiz at Park Hall.

The fayre will take place from 11am-3pm at the Boomerang Community Centre in Kemback Street and stalls are £10 each.

Those interested in taking a stall at the gala day fayre can get in touch with the Stobswell Forum by calling 01382 438856.

They can also email info@stobswell.org.uk or message the Forum on Facebook at facebook.com/stobswellforum.