The organiser of Dundee Dance Event says this year’s extravaganza was a “massive success” — after about 8,000 people descended on venues to enjoy 13 hours of music.

Mike McDonald said that the number of revellers enjoying a series of gigs across the city appeared to have risen from the 6,000 who attended last year.

The event was held yesterday, running into the early hours of today.

Mike told the Tele: “By the time I got home, late Sunday night, I was breathing a sigh of relief because it was such a success — this year’s event was amazing, definitely the best one to date.

“There were so many people in the town — the atmosphere was incredible.

“We’re really pleased with how it went.

“A conservative estimate is about 8,000 people attended this year.

“When we did the survey earlier in the year we thought there were about 6,000 last year, and I think we can’t be far off a five-figure total.

“The event started at 2.30pm and by around 4pm some of the venues were full.

“It was great to see people up and down Perth Road, the Nethergate, Ward Road, packing out all of these venues.

“I got round a few places and they were delighted with the number of people getting into the bars and enjoying themselves.

“I would like to thank everyone that supported the event, the venue managers, the DJs and the DDE event team who worked so hard this year.”

Police confirmed that the event had gone without any major issues, and Mike said it had built a reputation for being safe and friendly.

He said: “The DDE has got a great reputation in the city for the safety of people attending and with there being very little trouble reported, considering how many people there were in the city, it shows how everyone just wants to enjoy themselves.

“We work with Police Scotland and the city council prior to the event to make sure it’s a success.

“I think there were probably more people in the city on Sunday than there usually are in an entire weekend, just wandering from bar to bar.

“This is the seventh year since we relaunched the Dundee Dance Event in 2011 and we’ve really stepped it up a notch in terms of what is offered for people.

“It isn’t just about having a drink and listening to great dance music.

“We had events like the diaper disco, where mums and dads could dance with their kids, and the street food market attracted a new crowd.

“It’s funny — people were coming up to me yesterday and asking how we were going to improve on it for next year.

“2018 is the 20th anniversary of the Dundee Dance Event originally launched in 1998, so I’ll need to get my thinking cap on.”