The chairwoman of the Dundee Women’s Festival said this year’s event will be the “most inclusive and relevant” ever.

The eight-day festival, which kicks off on Sunday at Verdant Works, celebrates women in the city.

It will be running around the same period as International Women’s Day, held on March 8.

Prue Watson said: “Women in Dundee have always been very vocal about getting equal pay and working conditions.

“Next year is 100 years since women were first granted the vote and there has also been a lot of focus on women in the world right now, including working conditions.

“So, it’s possibly the most relevant festival we’ve ever had. It certainly helps to continue to give women in the city a voice.”

Anna Murray, learning and audiences officer at Verdant Works, said: “We’ve got such an incredible history of strong women in Dundee and our festival aims to celebrate that — and look forward to inspiring the next generation.

“We’re very proud of this year’s programme, where we are working with more than 15 cultural organisations across Dundee.

“We hope that everyone can take away something positive from it.”

The festival will encourage women to try new skills, expand their horizons and to be inspired by learning about Herstory and Heritage.

Prue said there has been a lot of interest in events at the International Women’s Centre, with the Dundonald Street premises dealing with numerous inquiries about their Indian banquet cooking sessions.

Prue added: “It suggests it really is for women, regardless of where in the world you’re from. It’s probably more inclusive than ever.

“Dundee, despite appearances, is a very multicultural city.

“I’m pleased that our festival can do something to bring all women together.

“The festival has grown year-on-year and the focus has become more about all women, regardless of where they’re from originally — you’re in Dundee now and every woman here shares that experience.”

The opening ceremony starts at 4pm at Verdant Works.