Organisations celebrate share of Lottery cash

Organisations in Fife are celebrating a bumper share of National Lottery cash.

Six groups are benefiting to the tune of more than £825,000 as part of a £2.8 million boost for Scottish communities from the Big Lottery Fund.

In Fife, CLEAR Leven-mouth was awarded £149,570 to strengthen and expand its activities which engage volunteers in outdoor and environmental work in public and community spaces.

Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland’s Fife group will receive £80,000 to support bereaved adults through the Building Resilient Fife-Community Friendship projects. The three-year funding will support 250 people and eight volunteers and will help reduce the isolation and loneliness of bereaved people by providing friendship groups.

Fife Employment Access Trust was awarded £120,140 for its partnership service with NHS Fife occupational therapy and psychology services aimed at people with enduring and complex mental health difficulties who face significant challenges in everyday living.

Fife Women’s Aid was awarded £197,142 to support women at high risk of domestic abuse. Advocates will work with the women on a plan to ensure they receive the support they need.

Around £150,000 is going to Heart and Sound for its community media recording studio, which will support up to 150 young people in the Dunfermline area.

Tayport Community Trust gains £128,589 for its People Learning About Nature in Tayport (PLANT) programme, which will support 650 young and older people.