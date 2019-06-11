Organ donation will move to ‘opt out’ system as MSPs back Holyrood bill

A bill to introduce an “opt-out” system for organ and tissue donation in Scotland has been passed by Holyrood.

The Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill received a majority backing by MSPs after a debate by the parliament today.

Previously, donors have been required to “opt-in” in order for their organs to be donated, with many people carrying a donor card.

Now, Scotland will move to a system of “presumed consent” for organ donations.

Joe FitzPatrick, minister for public health, sport and wellbeing, said it was a “momentous day for Scotland”.

The Dundee West MSP said: “I think this is a momentous day for Scotland today.

“It’s the biggest change in organ donation legislation in Scotland since the Scottish Parliament came to power and I’m really excited.”

Supporters believe the bill, first launched in June, will increase the number of life-saving donors and operations.

Under the new rules, anyone over the age of 16 is considered to be a consenting donor, unless they opt-out. They must have been resident in the country for at least a year to be on the list.

The bill does include provisions to make sure the wishes of families and next of kin are respected, and excludes people who do not have the capacity to understand the rules.