International Nurses Day: Your chance to pay tribute to Tayside and Fife heroes

Ahead of International Nurses Day, communities across Tayside and Fife are being given their chance to pay tribute to the contribution nurses make.

The awareness day on Wednesday, organised by the International Council of Nurses, brings with it another chance to show appreciation for all nurses.

This year’s theme will be ‘A Voice To Lead’ and will focus on the changes to and innovations in nursing and how this will ultimately shape the future of healthcare.

NHS Fife Associate Director of Nursing Nicola Robertson paid tribute to nurses and said they deserved to be applauded, especially for their efforts during the pandemic.

She said: “Nurses come to work to deliver the highest standard of care possible.

“Nobody knew what was coming with the pandemic and everyone had a level of fear – it was something we had never seen.”

Working together with other departments and staff was key, she added.

“Nurses worked really well together, got out there and looked after people.

“It is great that the public have recognised their bravery.”

Vital role

Nurses have played a vital role during Covid-19 with many being redeployed as the fight against the virus intensified last year.

From moving to different roles to coming out of retirement to help with the vaccination roll-out, it’s been a year of challenge.

Susan Aitkenhead, Director, Royal College of Nursing Scotland said: “Nursing staff working through the pandemic have shattered the stereotypes of nursing.

“The world has seen first-hand the fundamental role nursing plays in patient safety.

“As thoughts turn to re-starting services and addressing NHS backlogs we need to ensure our essential nursing workforce is given the time and support to recover from the pressures of the past year.”

Lockdown saw people take to their doorsteps to applaud the efforts of NHS staff across the country.

The country united in their support, standing on doorsteps, balconies and at their window each Thursday night at 8 pm in lockdown.

Paying tribute

Fife artist Alan Stephens even created a unique tribute to NHS Fife staff with his portrait painting which is now displayed in the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

And Wednesday’s awareness day, which will give communities another chance to recognise the work of nurses, also has another strong significance.

It is also the birthday of perhaps the world’s most famous nurse Florence Nightingale.

This week, as well as featuring interviews with nurses from across Tayside and Fife, there will be a chance to look back in time to nursing through the years from the Courier archives.