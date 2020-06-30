Opticians across Tayside now open for emergency and essential eye care only

Opticians across Tayside have begun to open their doors after the Health Secretary announced that some face-to-face services can resume.

Jean Freeman made the announcement that from Monday June 29, any face-to-face emergency and essential examinations can take place at a local opticians rather than at one of the Emergency Eyecare Treatment Centres (EETC) across Tayside.

Since lockdown began practices have continued to provide support by carrying out telephone or video consultations using Near Me and using the EETC services. During the last three months more than 800 emergency examinations were carried out at the emergency treatment centres, which have now closed.

Routine care, such as sight tests and contact lens checks are not available at this stage.

Anyone having recent or sudden onset eye problems such as painful eyes, blurred vision, or flashes and floaters should phone their practice for a remote consultation or emergency examination as required.

Those who require emergency eye care in the evenings or weekends should continue to call NHS24 on 111.

All practices have been provided with PPE and have social distancing arrangements in place, as well as enhanced infection control measures.