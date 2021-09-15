Opta analysis: How is the three-pronged Dundee United attack performing ahead of Sunday’s derby?

Dundee United boss Tam Courts promised he would deliver ‘quality, attacking football’ as he was unveiled as the successor to Micky Mellon.

The goals haven’t yet flowed for United yet with just two goals in five games.

But Courts will, rightly, point out that those goals have been crucial.

Jamie Robson sealed a 1-0 win over Rangers and Peter Pawlett earned his side victory at St Johnstone.

To the naked eye, however, United appear more pleasing on the eye than they were under Mellon but needed Trevor Carson’s to earn them a draw.

Courts has signed Finland international winger Ilmari Niskanen with that in mind.

He is also counting on Peter Pawlett and Louis Appere to supply the ammunition for Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark.

But is it working?

Courier Sport turned to Opta to analyse the attacking threat of Dundee United in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren on Saturday.

Ilmari Niskanen: Fleeting touches but comfortable in possession

The Finland star was thrown into the side for his debut just 24 hours after securing a work permit.

He just about did enough to show he can be a valuable asset to United.

With a 70.6% passing accuracy, he was second to only Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards in terms of distribution. He had two shots, one on target.

Niskanen delivered three quality crosses in 90 minutes and United will hope there is more to come.

Peter Pawlett: The main outlet for Dundee United attack

Pawlett saw a lot of the ball down his side of the park on Saturday with 48.4% of United’s moves starting on the left.

His trickery set Niskanen up for an early chance with the Finnish star blasting over from close range.

He also had a chance of his own from 18 yards but lacked the composure to get it on target.

Louis Appere: The wildcard who is determined to fulfil his ‘huge potential’

Appere was expected to slowly work his way back after being out with a troublesome thigh injury since the start of the season.

But he was given 29 minutes as Pawlett was wrapped in cotton wool ahead of Sunday’s derby.

In that time, Appere made marauding runs and was United’s biggest threat with two efforts. He also made 17 passes.

Marc McNulty: Off target in front of goal but good on the ball

Courts hailed McNulty’s ‘international class’ after Saturday’s draw.

It’s been eight games since McNulty scored for United – a run that stretches back to his double in the 3-0 win at Aberdeen last April.

Now that he is being deployed in a more natural No. 9 role, the goals could flow for McNulty.

He had one effort on goal on Saturday but was United’s second most accurate player with 76% completed passes.