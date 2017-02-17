Dundee’s Labour and Lib Dem groups plan to put forward alternative budgets.

Labour leader Kevin Keenan said: “We will review the position before next Thursday in the hope to minimise further cuts in services.

“We would increase the council tax by 3% and use that to reverse some of the devastating cuts in Dundee over recent years.

“Education has suffered and needs to be rescued.

“We propose to lay aside £200,000 to attract teachers including in science, technology and mathematics.

“We would allocate £910,000 to deliver an additional early years practitioner in each of our 35 primary schools.

“We also propose to employ a further two welfare rights and advice workers at the cost of £68,000.

“We would also spend £4.6m on pavement reconstruction and repairs as well as improvements to grassed areas.

“We also intend to employ three dedicated dog wardens at a cost of £90,000 to keep our streets free from dog fouling.”

Lib Dem leader Fraser Macpherson said: “I will be proposing no general increase in the council tax.

“I can also achieve an improvement in road maintenance funding, together with minimising the increase in charges for bulky uplifts to avoid fly tipping throughout the city.

“I also feel we should make some inroads into reducing car parking charges.”