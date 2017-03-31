A hotel has objected to plans for a water sports centre at Dundee’s Waterfront.

The Apex Hotel at City Quay has submitted a formal objection to the city council over plans for a wakeboard feature at West Victoria Dock Road.

The proposal would allow members of the public to travel across the surface of the dock while attached to a boat. Plans have also been lodged to create a rope-themed adventure course across the water.

The firm that has applied to operate the project, Foxlake, runs a successful water sports site in East Lothian.

Apex Dundee general manager Brett Davidge said: “It is very encouraging to see more businesses taking an interest in regenerating the City Quay area and supporting the local economy.

“However, the quayside is a serene and special part of town which we are eager to protect. We fear noise pollution from a wakeboarding park, not just for hotel guests and city visitors but for nearby residents as well, would be called into question.”