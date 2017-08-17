Opportunity for Dundee’s budding Banksys at street art event

Budding Banksys who want to express their publicly creative side are being encouraged to head to Dundee City Square on Saturday.

A door will be set up at the monthly Farmers’ Market by street art collective Open/Close to encourage people to create their own piece of art.

Acrylic pens will be available for anyone who wants to get arty. Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The work of the artists creating beautiful work that everyone can appreciate has already brightened up more than a dozen doors and doorways in some of the hidden corners of the city centre.

“Bringing it out in the open for anyone to try is a great idea and with the talented people in the city I can’t wait to see what sorts of things get produced.”

Businesses from jewellers to pubs and clothes shops to cafes in the city centre have “donated” their doors to Open/Close artists in an attempt to brighten up and claim back areas prone to vandalism, opening them up to the public and encouraging them to explore and rediscover the city.

Taking around an hour, maps of the trail will be on sale at the Farmers’ Market with proceeds going towards artist-led Open/Close tours and collaborations with local businesses for more artworks.

The Farmers’ Market will run from 9am-4pm.