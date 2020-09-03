Opportunist thief caught on camera stealing items from University of Dundee

An opportunist thief who was high on drugs and alcohol went on a stealing spree through Dundee University – only to be nabbed after he was caught nicking items on camera.

Andrew Perrie, 38, of Midmill Road, was arrested after being seen on the university’s CCTV equipment by security officers after stealing a rucksack and breaking into two lockers at three locations within the campus.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg told the court Perrie stole a rucksack from the Sports and Exercise building on Old Hawkhill which contained goods to the value of £1,356, with £335 of goods not recovered. That was a mobile telephone and £25 in cash.

“The accused was then seen on CCTV entering the Tower Building and roaming around before exiting,” Ms Hogg added.

“At the Dental School two lockers had been prised open with a screwdriver or similar implement, but nothing taken.

“Some of the contents of the rucksack were returned by a passerby who found them in the bushes.”

Solicitor Andrew Lyall told the court it was Perrie himself who pointed out where the items were to a person who had approached him as he suspected him of theft. He said the mobile telephone and cash however were not returned.

He said Perrie had taken Valium and alcohol before wandering into the university campus and committing the crimes.

Mr Lyall claimed his client had previously worked but due to mental health issues he had lost his job, however things had improved and he was reconciled with his partner who needed his assistance with their child.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “It’s a pretty sorry situation but on reflection I will continue this case for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment. But you will have to remain in your home between 7pm and 7am as part of your bail conditions.”

Sentence was deferred until October 14 and he was released on bail.