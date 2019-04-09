Opinions divided on invites to farewell Michelin Dundee factory tour

Michelin bosses are inviting current and former staff to a farewell tour of the factory ahead of its expected closure in 2020.

However, plans for the event – intended to “celebrate the achievements” of workers over the past 18 months – have divided opinion among potential guests.

One retired employee, who received an invitation letter, said she was “appalled” that bosses intended to celebrate in the Dundee factory where more than 800 current staff are to be made redundant.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, said: “I’m retired now, after working at Michelin for 17 years, doing 12-hour days and night shifts. I’m bemused about why they think I’d want to go on a tour. It’s not a zoo.

“I think they have some cheek – when I was working there they said there would never be compulsory redundancies, but obviously they’re now closing.

“I’m appalled that they’re inviting people to a tour when others are going to lose their jobs.”

The firm intends to offer walking tours of the factory, which is expected to close in 2020.

The sessions are due to last for an hour and a half at a time, on April 24 and May 8.

Other employees spoke more favourably of the upcoming event.

Drew Morris, a Michelin employee of 34 years, said: “They do these tours every couple of years, and it’s a chance for family and friends of the staff to see how it all works.

“Former staff get invited too and many are happy to come and see how the factory has changed and to remember old times.

“This is going to be the final tour. There’s nothing sinister behind it, and no one has to go if they don’t want to.”

The letter, signed by factory personnel manager Donald MacKenzie, stated: “The factory is determined to celebrate the achievements of all our employees during our last 18 months.

“We are organising events where we shall open the factory to existing and retired employees.”

Michelin was contacted for comment but no one was available at the time of going to press.