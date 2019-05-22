OPINION: Reaction to STV’s Dundee drugs programme shows how much a solution is craved

There is much to commend Dundee.

Whether it is the continued vibrancy of the city centre, the rapid development of the Waterfront or the friendliness of local residents, we can and should all be proud of our City of Discovery.

However, with the best will in the world, we simply must accept there is also a far darker side to our beloved settlement.

Deprivation and crime levels remain stubbornly high.

Behind so many of the problems faced is drug addiction, which was highlighted in last night’s STV documentary. Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix, which told some of the personal accounts behind the drugs epidemic.

Since the show was aired, the Tele has been inundated with messages and reaction has flooded in on our Facebook page.

More than 650 people voted in our recent poll on whether the introduction of safe consumption rooms could reduce the number of drug deaths in the city.

There is clearly a craving among the Dundee public for a solution to be found to this big problem.

Nowhere is immune from issues associated with the use of illegal narcotics, but there is little doubt Dundee faces more difficulties than most.

No corner of society is untouched by the scourge of drugs, no community entirely free from the terrible harm they cause.

For years, answers have been sought but the problems persist.

Regardless, we must never give up and solutions must be found, no matter how unpalatable.