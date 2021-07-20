Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
CommentLifestyle

OPINION: Ellie Diamond is a gem – the real ‘menace’ is bigotry

By Rebecca Baird
July 20, 2021, 5:52 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 6:30 pm
McManus Gallery Ellie Diamond
Ellie Diamond has been the target of online abuse over the acquisition of her Denise The Menace costume by The McManus. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Last week, Dundonian drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond had her handmade, Beano-themed costume bought by The McManus Galleries for display.

A positive, progressive move from the Dundee institution with its finger on the pulse of contemporary culture. An all-round Nice Thing. So predictably, the bigots kicked off.

Not 24 hours after the news of the acquisition broke, the museum was forced to issue a statement standing against the abuse that had been hurled at 22-year-old Ellie (Elliot Glen).

It was a woeful state of affairs, made worse by the fact it was entirely unsurprising.

They say that hate stems from fear. It’s why so many hate crimes end in “phobic”. But given that it’s not Halloween, it’s hard to imagine what there is to be afraid of in a Dennis the Menace costume.

“Since when did a man dressing up as a woman become museum-worthy?” one incredibly original keyboard warrior posited. Now I don’t have exact dates, but the short answer is: A very long time ago.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant and Dundonian Ellie Diamond in her Dennis the Menace costume. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Shakespeare’s plays have a fair amount of gender bending, and he’s got more than his share of museums up and down the isle.

Ancient Egyptians, whose mummified remains every wee schoolie dreams of seeing on boring museum trips, practically invented make-up on men. (Those lads knew how to rock a kohl wing.)

So “men dressing up as women” has never really been a barrier to exhibition.

Dundee loves an underdog – it is one!”

Now, as to the question of what is and isn’t “museum-worthy”, that’s a niggly philosophical dilemma I don’t claim to have the answer to.

But what I will say is that Dundee is the city whose major artistic export is comic books – a cultural medium we hold dear, but which has been scoffed at by snooty literary types who would deem them “not proper art”.

Dundee is also the city which built a full museum dedicated to Scottish design, with entire exhibitions on clothing and costumes.

We have the words of William McGonagall, the universally-acknowledged “worst poet who ever lived” lining our beloved Silvery Tay. Dundee loves an underdog – it is one!

The V&A’s Mary Quant exhibition was one of the many that celebrates clothing design. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

And as a Unesco City of Culture, we know better than anyone that expanding doesn’t diminish what’s already there.

So if “lowbrow” is really the fear, why not attack V&A’s Night Fever, all about clubbing? Or McMenace, which celebrates cartoons?

Because that’s not the fear at all, is it?

Hatred and bigotry can ‘sashay away’

Let’s be real. This is about drag, and the fear is the queer. “Just keep it away from kids, thanks,” another person commented. And there it is: The war cry of the homophobe.

And it would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic. Because a costume can’t hurt your child. It can’t “turn” your child queer (nothing can), and even if it could, that wouldn’t hurt them either.

But homophobia, either by fuelling hate crimes or intensifying suicidal thoughts, can kill – and does, every day.

It would be a luxury to say the abuse towards Ellie’s news stemmed from something as innocuous as snobbery. But that’s just not true.

The real fear here is of queer people taking up space; on Dundee’s streets, in Dundee’s museums, and in Dundee’s homes.

To reject Ellie’s costume in The McManus is to reject queerness as part of Dundee’s culture.

But it is part of it, and that’s why it is vital that organisations like The McManus continue to stand up for LGBTQ+ people by giving them space in their own towns.

LGBT Helpline Scotland can be contacted on 0300 123 2523 or at helpline@lgbthealth.org.uk

INTERVIEW: Dundee drag star Ellie Diamond opens heart on growing up queer, finding her sparkle and life after Drag Race UK