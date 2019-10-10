Men ‘up to their chest in water’ as operation launched to rescue dolphin found stranded on Monifieth Beach

An operation has been launched to rescue a beached dolphin on an Angus beach.

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called out following reports of the beached sea creature at Buddon Point on Monifieth Bay.

The lifeboat, along with Coastguard rescue services from Carnoustie and Arbroath were sent to the beach to try and re-float the dolphin back out to deeper waters.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 11.23am to provide safety care for the other workers.

Also at the scene was a team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, with the divers working since early morning.

It is understood that an unsuccessful “re-floating” of the sea creature has already been attempted and another will be made later.

One eye-witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There were guys up to the chest in the water trying to rescue the dolphin.

“It looked like they initially got it back out to sea but then it seemed to swim back in again.

“The water was full of people trying to help it.

“I could see the lifeboats, coastguards and police as well as maritime conservation people.

“I couldn’t see if it was in distress or not but it seemed to be having a difficult time getting out of the shallow water.

“It’s such a shame. I remember when the whale got beached on Monifieth and it eventually died.

“I hope that doesn’t happen in this instance.”

It comes more than a year after a sperm whale washed up on the sands of Barry Buddon.